$590.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $590.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.20 million and the lowest is $562.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $658.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.50. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

