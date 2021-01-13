$594.68 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $594.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.50 million and the highest is $614.85 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.