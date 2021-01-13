$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the highest is $6.54 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $17.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

M traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,409,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,490,594. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 875,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

