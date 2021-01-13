612 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.14. 294,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

