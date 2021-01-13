6,900 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 345,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

