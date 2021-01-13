$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $11.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Several research analysts have commented on URGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 204,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,940. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 459.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 143.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

