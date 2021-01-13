$72.49 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post $72.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.97 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $81.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $286.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $293.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.38 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $324.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

