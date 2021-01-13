800 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Roku by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.12. 81,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,648. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.36. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $419.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

