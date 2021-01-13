9,383 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

