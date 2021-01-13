$965.20 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $965.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.20 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $938.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.62. 351,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.40.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,067,978. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.