$998.05 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $998.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.80 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $917.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

