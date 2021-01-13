A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

