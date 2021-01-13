AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

