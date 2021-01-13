ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

