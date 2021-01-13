Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. 6,046,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.