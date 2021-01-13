Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 8,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.4347 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.