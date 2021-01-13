Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.