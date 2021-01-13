Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.88-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of 160-164, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.Acacia Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.86-2.95 EPS.

ACIA stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACIA shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

