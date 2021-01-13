Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.33.

ACIA stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

