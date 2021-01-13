Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.16. 20,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

