Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

