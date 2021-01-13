Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 136.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.25. 6,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.