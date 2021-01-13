Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $135.35. 5,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

