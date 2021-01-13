Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 4,962,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

