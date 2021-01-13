Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.34. 601,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $715.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.