Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,975. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. BidaskClub cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

