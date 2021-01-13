Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.60. 15,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,896. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 155.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.