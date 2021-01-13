Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $65.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,998,567 shares of company stock valued at $207,294,200. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

