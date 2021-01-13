adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

ADDYY opened at $175.93 on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

