Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.6% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,118. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.42 and its 200 day moving average is $473.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

