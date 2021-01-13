Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The stock has a market cap of C$395.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.72.

About Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.