Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ADYEY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

