AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

ACM opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AECOM by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AECOM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,279.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

