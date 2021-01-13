Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

