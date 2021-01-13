Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

AEG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,600. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

