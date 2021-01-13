Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 364.4% from the December 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.