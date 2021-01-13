AgaveCoin (AGVC) One Day Volume Tops $15,041.00

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $20.96 million and $15,041.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AgaveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AGVC is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

