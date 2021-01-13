AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.06.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $115.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $10,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.