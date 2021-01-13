Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,146 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 47,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,537. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

