Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $4.60. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,389 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £977,067.60 and a PE ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68.

About Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

