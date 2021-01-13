Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.04 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 77% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,331.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.38 or 0.03050735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00393274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.50 or 0.01339067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00568203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00464295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00318766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

