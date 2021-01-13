AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $54,717.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

