Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

