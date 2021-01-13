AirSwap (AST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00387443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.88 or 0.04207340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

