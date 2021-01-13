Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 579.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Aixtron stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.