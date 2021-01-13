Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock remained flat at $$101.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,397,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

