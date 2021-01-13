Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.00. 13,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 43,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10.

About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

