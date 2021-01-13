Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $8.43 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 127.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.