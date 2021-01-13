Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after buying an additional 674,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after buying an additional 219,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alarm.com by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

