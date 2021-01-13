Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

NYSE:ACI opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $48.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

